Bank Of Baroda share are up by 3.06%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 237.05 and closed at 242.65. The stock reached a high of 244.90 and a low of 236. Overall, the day's trading reflected a positive movement in the stock price.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 242.65, 3.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84700.02, up by 0.18%. The stock has hit a high of 244.9 and a low of 236 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5238.25
10236.83
20243.45
50247.22
100259.01
300252.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 238.32, 241.13, & 242.77, whereas it has key support levels at 233.87, 232.23, & 229.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 19.76% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.40 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.11% with a target price of 286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price up 3.06% today to trade at 242.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.18% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
