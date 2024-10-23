Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 233.95 and closed at 233.40. The stock reached a high of 235.50 and a low of 229.15 during the day.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 13:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 233.4, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80507.95, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 235.5 and a low of 229.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5244.69
10245.04
20245.55
50244.70
100254.90
300255.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 241.73, 249.81, & 254.13, whereas it has key support levels at 229.33, 225.01, & 216.93.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -12.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.67 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.54% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -0.09% today to trade at 233.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.36% & 0.36% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
