Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.02%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:17 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹244.5, -0.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84935.46, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹245.55 and a low of ₹242 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 238.25 10 236.83 20 243.45 50 247.22 100 259.01 300 252.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹248.1, ₹251.45, & ₹257.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹238.7, ₹232.65, & ₹229.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -36.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.64 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.22% with a target price of ₹286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.