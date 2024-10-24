Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are up by 2.23%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 236.95 and closed at ₹ 243.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 245.15 and a low of ₹ 236.70 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹243.25, 2.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80055.47, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹245.15 and a low of ₹236.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 242.64 10 243.64 20 245.01 50 244.50 100 254.53 300 255.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹241.77, ₹246.09, & ₹252.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹231.19, ₹224.93, & ₹220.61.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -4.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.46 & P/B is at 0.96. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.57% with a target price of ₹286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.