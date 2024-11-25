Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 4.83%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:02 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹247.5, 4.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80422.64, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹248.15 and a low of ₹240.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50 days SMA & lower than the 20,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 236.98 10 245.82 20 248.83 50 245.12 100 248.87 300 257.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹239.57, ₹243.28, & ₹248.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹230.57, ₹225.28, & ₹221.57.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 182.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.10 & P/B is at 0.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.36% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.81% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.50% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.