Business News/ Markets / Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 4.83%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for Bank of Baroda, the stock opened at 241.15 and closed at 247.50. The highest price reached during the day was 248.15, while the lowest price recorded was 240.85. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bank Of BarodaShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:02 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 247.5, 4.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80422.64, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of 248.15 and a low of 240.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50 days SMA & lower than the 20,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5236.98
10245.82
20248.83
50245.12
100248.87
300257.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 239.57, 243.28, & 248.57, whereas it has key support levels at 230.57, 225.28, & 221.57.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 182.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.10 & P/B is at 0.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.36% with a target price of 288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.81% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.50% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 4.83% today to trade at 247.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.65% each respectively.

