Bank Of Baroda share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 243.65 and closed at 241.20. The stock reached a high of 245.10 and a low of 241.00 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:13 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 241.2, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84889.24, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 245.1 and a low of 241 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5239.30
10237.70
20242.98
50246.88
100258.77
300252.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 246.4, 249.35, & 251.6, whereas it has key support levels at 241.2, 238.95, & 236.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -30.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.62 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.82% with a target price of 286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -1.01% today to trade at 241.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBank Of Baroda share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,781.35
11:15 AM | 25 SEP 2024
12.9 (0.73%)

Tata Steel

160.25
11:15 AM | 25 SEP 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Vedanta

480.00
11:15 AM | 25 SEP 2024
9.75 (2.07%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

361.90
11:15 AM | 25 SEP 2024
11.8 (3.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,497.65
11:09 AM | 25 SEP 2024
187.9 (8.14%)

Syrma SGS Technology

468.00
11:09 AM | 25 SEP 2024
27.75 (6.3%)

Piramal Pharma

229.85
11:09 AM | 25 SEP 2024
13.15 (6.07%)

Five Star Business Finance

819.20
11:09 AM | 25 SEP 2024
45.7 (5.91%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.