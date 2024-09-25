Bank Of Baroda share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 243.65 and closed at ₹ 241.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 245.10 and a low of ₹ 241.00 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 239.30 10 237.70 20 242.98 50 246.88 100 258.77 300 252.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹246.4, ₹249.35, & ₹251.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹241.2, ₹238.95, & ₹236.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -30.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.62 & P/B is at 0.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.82% with a target price of ₹286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.