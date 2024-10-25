Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are down by -2.55%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 244.7 and closed at 238.8. The stock reached a high of 245.5 and a low of 234.25 during the day.

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 238.8, -2.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79383.38, down by -0.85%. The stock has hit a high of 245.5 and a low of 234.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5241.41
10242.82
20244.72
50244.44
100254.27
300255.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 248.41, 251.73, & 257.79, whereas it has key support levels at 239.03, 232.97, & 229.65.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 0.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.65 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.77% with a target price of 286.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -2.55% today to trade at 238.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.98% & -0.85% each respectively.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
