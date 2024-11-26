Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0.08%, Nifty up by 0.03%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 247.1 and closed at ₹ 247.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 249.9 and a low of ₹ 245.8 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:22 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹247.4, 0.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80013.66, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹249.9 and a low of ₹245.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50 days SMA & lower than the 20,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 236.98 10 245.82 20 248.83 50 245.12 100 248.87 300 257.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹249.97, ₹252.88, & ₹257.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹242.47, ₹237.88, & ₹234.97.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -23.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.39 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.41% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.81% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.50% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.