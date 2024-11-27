Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -0.67%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank Of Baroda opened at ₹ 247.15 and closed at ₹ 245.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 248.20 and a low of ₹ 244.65 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:04 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹245.75, -0.67% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80039.96, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹248.2 and a low of ₹244.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 236.98 10 245.82 20 248.83 50 245.12 100 248.87 300 257.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹249.97, ₹252.28, & ₹254.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹245.37, ₹243.08, & ₹240.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -23.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.40 & P/B is at 0.95.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.19% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.81% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.50% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.