Bank Of Baroda share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.19%

At 27 Sep 11:04 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹248.2, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85843.87, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹248.55 and a low of ₹244.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 240.96 10 239.28 20 242.14 50 246.35 100 258.10 300 253.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹246.9, ₹248.3, & ₹250.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹242.9, ₹240.3, & ₹238.9.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 3.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.66 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.47% with a target price of ₹286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.