Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are up by 5.14%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 241.15 and closed at 251.80. The stock reached a high of 253.55 and a low of 240.25 during the day.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 251.8, 5.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.78, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 253.55 and a low of 240.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5240.36
10242.42
20244.53
50244.32
100253.85
300255.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 246.1, 251.83, & 257.75, whereas it has key support levels at 234.45, 228.53, & 222.8.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 211.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.51 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.98% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price up 5.14% today to trade at 251.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are up by 5.14%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

183.85
01:07 PM | 28 OCT 2024
15.55 (9.24%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,735.00
01:07 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-7.6 (-0.44%)

Bharat Electronics share price

267.90
01:07 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-4.65 (-1.71%)

Indus Towers share price

346.50
01:07 PM | 28 OCT 2024
11.7 (3.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,645.55
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
130.5 (5.19%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,139.65
01:00 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-6.25 (-0.55%)

Coforge share price

7,631.75
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-110.45 (-1.43%)
More from 52 Week High

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,062.65
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-302 (-6.92%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,289.70
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-84.9 (-6.18%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

929.45
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-52.95 (-5.39%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,996.10
12:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-238.55 (-4.56%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

183.70
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
15.4 (9.15%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

321.65
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
24 (8.06%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,851.20
12:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
210.65 (7.98%)

Maharashtra Seamless share price

614.95
01:00 PM | 28 OCT 2024
45 (7.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.