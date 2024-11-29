Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -1.14%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 250.1 and closed at 246.3. The stock reached a high of 250.5 and a low of 246.2 during the session.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:16 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 246.3, -1.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79789.61, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of 250.5 and a low of 246.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50 days SMA & lower than the 20,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5239.30
10243.38
20249.33
50245.65
100248.26
300257.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 250.63, 252.52, & 255.03, whereas it has key support levels at 246.23, 243.72, & 241.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -45.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price suggests a continuation of the ongoing bull run.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.44 & P/B is at 0.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.93% with a target price of 288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.81% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.50% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price down -1.14% today to trade at 246.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.92% & 0.94% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
