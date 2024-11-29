Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -1.14%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 250.1 and closed at ₹ 246.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 250.5 and a low of ₹ 246.2 during the session.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:16 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹246.3, -1.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79789.61, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹250.5 and a low of ₹246.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50 days SMA & lower than the 20,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50 days SMA & face resistance at 20,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 239.30 10 243.38 20 249.33 50 245.65 100 248.26 300 257.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹250.63, ₹252.52, & ₹255.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹246.23, ₹243.72, & ₹241.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -45.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price suggests a continuation of the ongoing bull run.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.44 & P/B is at 0.95.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.93% with a target price of ₹288.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.81% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.50% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.