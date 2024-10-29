Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹251.15, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.11, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹252.1 and a low of ₹247.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 240.36 10 242.42 20 244.53 50 244.32 100 253.85 300 255.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹255.75, ₹261.51, & ₹269.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹242.07, ₹234.15, & ₹228.39.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -19.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.46 & P/B is at 0.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.27% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.