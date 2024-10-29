Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 250 and closed at 251.15. The stock reached a high of 252.1 and a low of 247.55 during the day.

Bank Of BarodaShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 251.15, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80008.11, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 252.1 and a low of 247.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5240.36
10242.42
20244.53
50244.32
100253.85
300255.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 255.75, 261.51, & 269.43, whereas it has key support levels at 242.07, 234.15, & 228.39.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -19.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.46 & P/B is at 0.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.27% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price up 0.5% today to trade at 251.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.16% & 0% each respectively.

