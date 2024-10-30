Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹254.6, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80248.24, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹256.25 and a low of ₹252.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|241.20
|10
|242.95
|20
|244.55
|50
|244.48
|100
|253.70
|300
|255.98
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹257.02, ₹259.76, & ₹264.51, whereas it has key support levels at ₹249.53, ₹244.78, & ₹242.04.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 4.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.58 & P/B is at 0.97.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.73% with a target price of ₹287.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.
Bank Of Baroda share price up 0% today to trade at ₹254.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank are falling today, but its peers Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.15% each respectively.
