Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹254.6, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80248.24, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹256.25 and a low of ₹252.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 241.20 10 242.95 20 244.55 50 244.48 100 253.70 300 255.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹257.02, ₹259.76, & ₹264.51, whereas it has key support levels at ₹249.53, ₹244.78, & ₹242.04.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 4.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.58 & P/B is at 0.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.73% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.