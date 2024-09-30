Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -1.12%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹251, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84611.22, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹251.05 and a low of ₹247.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 245.22 10 241.73 20 241.81 50 246.05 100 257.49 300 253.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹251.73, ₹253.57, & ₹257.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹246.33, ₹242.77, & ₹240.93.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 12.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.78 & P/B is at 1.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.18% with a target price of ₹286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.