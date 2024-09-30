Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -1.12%

Bank Of Baroda share are up by 0.62%, Nifty down by -1.12%

Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 248.8 and closed at 251. The stock reached a high of 251.05 and a low of 247.3 during the day.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:01 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price 251, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84611.22, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of 251.05 and a low of 247.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5245.22
10241.73
20241.81
50246.05
100257.49
300253.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 251.73, 253.57, & 257.13, whereas it has key support levels at 246.33, 242.77, & 240.93.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was 12.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.78 & P/B is at 1.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.18% with a target price of 286.60.

The company has a 63.97% promoter holding, 5.84% MF holding, & 11.45% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in march to 5.84% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.40% in march to 11.45% in the june quarter.

Bank Of Baroda share price has gained 0.62% today, currently at 251, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.12% & -1.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.