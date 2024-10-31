Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Bank Of Baroda share price are down by -0.34%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Bank Of Baroda shares are trading at price ₹250.5, -0.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.64, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹254.2 and a low of ₹249.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 245.40 10 244.02 20 244.89 50 244.78 100 253.27 300 256.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹254.74, ₹258.14, & ₹259.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹249.58, ₹247.82, & ₹244.42.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -43.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% & ROA of 1.16% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.50 & P/B is at 0.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.57% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.