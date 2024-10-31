Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on : Bank Of Baroda share are down by -0.06%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹ 251.45 and closed at ₹ 251.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 254.20 and a low of ₹ 248.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 245.40 10 244.02 20 244.89 50 244.78 100 253.27 300 256.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹253.84, ₹257.0, & ₹259.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.86, ₹245.04, & ₹241.88.

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bank Of Baroda was -43.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 16.70% .The current P/E of the stock is at 6.50 & P/B is at 0.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.25% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.50% MF holding, & 9.87% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.84% in june to 6.50% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.45% in june to 9.87% in the september quarter.