Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Alok Singh, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2048.16 crore. Under the guidance of Alok Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.73%, showing a negative delta of -4.22% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.48% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -7.98% -6.43% -1.55% 1 Year 20.52% 9.51% 11.01% 3 Years 66.73% 37.58% 29.15% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 13.74% Software & Programming 9.96% Construction Services 7.72% Iron & Steel 4.91% Chemical Manufacturing 4.91% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.39% Metal Mining 4.01% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.5% Aerospace & Defense 2.94% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.93% Electric Utilities 2.72% Food Processing 2.38% Oil & Gas Operations 2.27% Misc. Financial Services 2.27% Auto & Truck Parts 2.24% Insurance (Life) 2.21% Computer Services 1.77% Investment Services 1.64% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.58% Communications Services 1.19% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.98% Railroads 0.87% Retail (Specialty) 0.76% Personal & Household Prods. 0.63% Consumer Financial Services 0.63%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.04 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.94% for one year, 15.03% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Ntpc Green Energy 3.16% 5208205 66.25 Infosys 1.92% 214000 40.24 Senco Gold 1.05% 204444 21.93

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Ami Organics 172000.0 164961.0 35.45 Reliance Industries 290000.0 160000.0 19.45 HCL Technologies 100000.0 8762.0 1.68