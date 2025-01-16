Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Alok Singh, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2048.16 crore. Under the guidance of Alok Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.73%, showing a negative delta of -4.22% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.48% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-7.98%
|-6.43%
|-1.55%
|1 Year
|20.52%
|9.51%
|11.01%
|3 Years
|66.73%
|37.58%
|29.15%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|114.76%
|-114.76%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|5.50%
|State Bank Of India
|4.60%
|Vedanta
|4.01%
|Coforge
|3.64%
|Ntpc Green Energy
|3.16%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|13.74%
|Software & Programming
|9.96%
|Construction Services
|7.72%
|Iron & Steel
|4.91%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|4.91%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|4.39%
|Metal Mining
|4.01%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|3.5%
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.94%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|2.93%
|Electric Utilities
|2.72%
|Food Processing
|2.38%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|2.27%
|Misc. Financial Services
|2.27%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|2.24%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.21%
|Computer Services
|1.77%
|Investment Services
|1.64%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|1.58%
|Communications Services
|1.19%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.98%
|Railroads
|0.87%
|Retail (Specialty)
|0.76%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|0.63%
|Consumer Financial Services
|0.63%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.04 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.94% for one year, 15.03% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Ntpc Green Energy
|3.16%
|5208205
|66.25
|Infosys
|1.92%
|214000
|40.24
|Senco Gold
|1.05%
|204444
|21.93
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|State Bank Of India
|1334000.0
|1212000.0
|96.35
|Vedanta
|1960000.0
|1890000.0
|84.01
|Coforge
|104000.0
|79000.0
|76.34
|Swan Energy
|960000.0
|840000.0
|60.42
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|680000.0
|490000.0
|60.37
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1506346.0
|970299.0
|50.39
|REC
|1250000.0
|950000.0
|47.57
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|131110.0
|109000.0
|45.55
|ICICI Bank
|462000.0
|342000.0
|43.84
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|70000.0
|61000.0
|42.24
|Siemens
|66000.0
|61000.0
|39.87
|Cartrade Tech
|269919.0
|249809.0
|37.12
|Heg
|978000.0
|709000.0
|36.18
|Tech Mahindra
|241000.0
|201000.0
|34.30
|Sky Gold
|932800.0
|855000.0
|33.49
|Radico Khaitan
|149000.0
|127000.0
|33.10
|Coromandel International
|229000.0
|165000.0
|31.02
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|654636.0
|547318.0
|29.00
|Bharat Forge
|240000.0
|215000.0
|27.94
|Torrent Power
|207000.0
|172000.0
|25.56
|Bharti Airtel
|189000.0
|157000.0
|24.93
|Brigade Enterprises
|212000.0
|191000.0
|23.75
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|1624568.0
|1369125.0
|21.86
|Jupiter Wagons
|447170.0
|408100.0
|20.45
|Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy
|480000.0
|435000.0
|19.97
|Sanstar
|1695285.0
|1605816.0
|19.29
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|188000.0
|166000.0
|18.34
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Ami Organics
|172000.0
|164961.0
|35.45
|Reliance Industries
|290000.0
|160000.0
|19.45
|HCL Technologies
|100000.0
|8762.0
|1.68
