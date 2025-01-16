Hello User
Livemint

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Alok Singh, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2048.16 crore. Under the guidance of Alok Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.73%, showing a negative delta of -4.22% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.48% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -7.98% -6.43% -1.55%
1 Year 20.52% 9.51% 11.01%
3 Years 66.73% 37.58% 29.15%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank5.50%
State Bank Of India4.60%
Vedanta4.01%
Coforge3.64%
Ntpc Green Energy3.16%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks13.74%
Software & Programming9.96%
Construction Services7.72%
Iron & Steel4.91%
Chemical Manufacturing4.91%
Electronic Instr. & Controls4.39%
Metal Mining4.01%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.5%
Aerospace & Defense2.94%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.93%
Electric Utilities2.72%
Food Processing2.38%
Oil & Gas Operations2.27%
Misc. Financial Services2.27%
Auto & Truck Parts2.24%
Insurance (Life)2.21%
Computer Services1.77%
Investment Services1.64%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.58%
Communications Services1.19%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.98%
Railroads0.87%
Retail (Specialty)0.76%
Personal & Household Prods.0.63%
Consumer Financial Services0.63%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.92, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.04 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.94% for one year, 15.03% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Ntpc Green Energy3.16%520820566.25
Infosys1.92%21400040.24
Senco Gold1.05%20444421.93

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
State Bank Of India1334000.01212000.096.35
Vedanta1960000.01890000.084.01
Coforge104000.079000.076.34
Swan Energy960000.0840000.060.42
Lloyds Metals & Energy680000.0490000.060.37
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services1506346.0970299.050.39
REC1250000.0950000.047.57
Hindustan Aeronautics131110.0109000.045.55
ICICI Bank462000.0342000.043.84
Nuvama Wealth Management70000.061000.042.24
Siemens66000.061000.039.87
Cartrade Tech269919.0249809.037.12
Heg978000.0709000.036.18
Tech Mahindra241000.0201000.034.30
Sky Gold932800.0855000.033.49
Radico Khaitan149000.0127000.033.10
Coromandel International229000.0165000.031.02
Balrampur Chini Mills654636.0547318.029.00
Bharat Forge240000.0215000.027.94
Torrent Power207000.0172000.025.56
Bharti Airtel189000.0157000.024.93
Brigade Enterprises212000.0191000.023.75
Hi-Tech Pipes1624568.01369125.021.86
Jupiter Wagons447170.0408100.020.45
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy480000.0435000.019.97
Sanstar1695285.01605816.019.29
Titagarh Rail Systems188000.0166000.018.34

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Ami Organics172000.0164961.035.45
Reliance Industries290000.0160000.019.45
HCL Technologies100000.08762.01.68

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

