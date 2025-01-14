Bank of India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bank of India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nitin Gosar, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Bank of India Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹758.12 crore. Under the guidance of Nitin Gosar, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related securities across market capitalizations. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Bank of India Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Bank of India Multi Cap Fund returned -5.09%, showing a negative delta of -1.44% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.19% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -3.65% -7.26% 3.61% 1 Year 17.32% 8.25% 9.07% 3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 11.74% Construction Services 9.12% Chemical Manufacturing 7.23% Software & Programming 5.07% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.93% Oil & Gas Operations 4.49% Auto & Truck Parts 3.83% Consumer Financial Services 2.81% Metal Mining 2.65% Insurance (Life) 2.58% Food Processing 2.43% Healthcare Facilities 2.26% Iron & Steel 2.25% Motion Pictures 2.18% Misc. Financial Services 2.01% Personal & Household Prods. 2.01% Construction - Raw Materials 1.93% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.93% Recreational Products 1.84% Electric Utilities 1.82% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 1.6% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.28% Paper & Paper Products 1.1% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.0% Communications Equipment 1.0% Misc. Capital Goods 0.91% Railroads 0.81% Retail (Specialty) 0.7% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.62% Investment Services 0.5% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.5%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.65% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Aditya Vision 0.70% 111822 5.32

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Lumax Industries 20491.0 857.0 0.20