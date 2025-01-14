Hello User
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bank of India Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Bank of India Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Bank of India Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Bank of India Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Bank of India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Bank of India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nitin Gosar, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Bank of India Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 758.12 crore. Under the guidance of Nitin Gosar, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related securities across market capitalizations. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Bank of India Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Bank of India Multi Cap Fund returned -5.09%, showing a negative delta of -1.44% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.19% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.65% -7.26% 3.61%
1 Year 17.32% 8.25% 9.07%
3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.94%
Tata Consultancy Services2.81%
Vedanta2.65%
Reliance Industries2.57%
State Bank Of India2.53%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks11.74%
Construction Services9.12%
Chemical Manufacturing7.23%
Software & Programming5.07%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.93%
Oil & Gas Operations4.49%
Auto & Truck Parts3.83%
Consumer Financial Services2.81%
Metal Mining2.65%
Insurance (Life)2.58%
Food Processing2.43%
Healthcare Facilities2.26%
Iron & Steel2.25%
Motion Pictures2.18%
Misc. Financial Services2.01%
Personal & Household Prods.2.01%
Construction - Raw Materials1.93%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.93%
Recreational Products1.84%
Electric Utilities1.82%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.6%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.28%
Paper & Paper Products1.1%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.0%
Communications Equipment1.0%
Misc. Capital Goods0.91%
Railroads0.81%
Retail (Specialty)0.7%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.62%
Investment Services0.5%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.5%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.65% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Aditya Vision0.70%1118225.32

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Manorama Industries163036.0156539.018.44
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company86076.078625.014.64
Oil India311345.0296711.014.56
Shriram Finance38207.034458.010.41
Coforge10930.09096.07.91
SBI Life Insurance Company53037.041912.06.03
Angel Broking18383.013212.03.83

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Lumax Industries20491.0857.00.20

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

