Markets
More Japanese interest rate hikes may make yen borrowing unattractive: Experts
Rhik Kundu , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 12 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryLast week, the Bank of Japan raised its interest rate for the second time in 17 years, setting an interest rate of 0.25%, up from 0-0.1%.
New Delhi: With low-cost funding a key factor for Indian companies to borrow from Japan, the recent lifting of interest rates by the Japanese central bank may reduce the relative attractiveness of borrowing from the East Asian country, industry officials and experts told Mint.
