Bank of Maharashtra eyes 25-30% jump in FY23 net profit

Bank of Maharashtra expects a 25-30% increase in net profit this fiscal year, thanks to strong growth in net interest income (NII) and lower provisions for impaired assets. The Pune-based state-run bank declared a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,152 crore in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, compared to ₹550 crore in the previous fiscal year. The strong increase in NII, the difference between the money a bank gets from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, will also drive higher profitability.

