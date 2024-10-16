Markets
These five bank stocks appear ready for a bull run
Equitymaster 4 min read 16 Oct 2024, 01:55 PM IST
SummaryThe Nifty Bank Index has delivered less than half the returns of the Nifty 50 so far this year, but beneath the surface, the fundamentals of these five banks remain strong and the sector is far from stagnant.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As India's economy surges ahead, the banking sector remains a focal point for investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less