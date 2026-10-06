Mumbai: A surge in foreign-currency deposits is giving Indian banks ample liquidity to sustain strong credit growth but the surplus is set to squeeze net interest margins (NIMs) this quarter, particularly at private lenders, analysts said.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects private-bank NIMs to decline by 8-20 basis points in the September quarter, while Nomura Global Markets Research expects margins to remain under pressure as banks carry surplus FCNR(B)-linked liquidity in lower-yielding assets. The pressure arises because banks have mobilised the funds faster than they can deploy them into loans at normal lending spreads, temporarily diluting margins.
The trade-off highlights how the Reserve Bank of India's push to attract dollar inflows has eased funding constraints for banks, even as it creates a near-term drag on profitability.
Strong credit demand means lenders can keep expanding loan books with the extra liquidity, but until those funds are deployed into higher-yielding assets, the surplus will likely weigh on margins.
Banks gain funding boost from FCNR deposits, but margins face near-term pressure
Mumbai: A surge in foreign-currency deposits is giving Indian banks ample liquidity to sustain strong credit growth but the surplus is set to squeeze net interest margins (NIMs) this quarter, particularly at private lenders, analysts said.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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