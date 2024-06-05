Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings, Anupam Rasayan India, EPL, RAJRATAN GLO
Shares of Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings, Anupam Rasayan India, EPL, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 162.95(0.74%) points and Sensex was up by 1007.87(1.4%) points at 05 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -137.25(-0.29%) points at 05 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
