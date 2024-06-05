Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings, Anupam Rasayan India, EPL, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 162.95(0.74%) points and Sensex was up by 1007.87(1.4%) points at 05 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -137.25(-0.29%) points at 05 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



