Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings, Anupam Rasayan India, EPL, RAJRATAN GLO

Livemint

Shares of Bannari Amman Sugars, Iris Clothings, Anupam Rasayan India, EPL, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 162.95(0.74%) points and Sensex was up by 1007.87(1.4%) points at 05 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -137.25(-0.29%) points at 05 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.