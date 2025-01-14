Hello User
Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Chawla,Kirtan Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1497.70 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Chawla,Kirtan Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to seek long term capital growth through investments in both large cap and mid cap stocks. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -4.55%, showing a negative delta of -2.66% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.42% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -0.12% -5.40% 5.28%
1 Year 23.13% 5.26% 17.87%
3 Years 60.84% 27.41% 33.43%
5 Years 0.00% 88.15% -88.15%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank5.13%
PB Fintech3.82%
Reliance Industries3.71%
Infosys3.67%
CRISIL3.05%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks13.94%
Software & Programming13.77%
Oil & Gas Operations8.05%
Electronic Instr. & Controls6.44%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.57%
Consumer Financial Services4.54%
Auto & Truck Parts4.21%
Electric Utilities3.77%
Personal & Household Prods.3.2%
Business Services3.05%
Audio & Video Equipment2.94%
Investment Services2.32%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.79%
Retail (Apparel)1.74%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.71%
Construction Services1.64%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.43%
Communications Services1.4%
Water Transportation1.34%
Computer Services1.26%
Hotels & Motels1.18%
Airline1.13%
Retail (Grocery)1.09%
Jewelry & Silverware1.02%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.02%
Food Processing0.32%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.26%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.91 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.40% for one year, 14.08% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
NTPC1.99%70000028.58
Cochin Shipyard1.34%12900019.32
Au Small Finance Bank1.07%25000015.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank0.96%8000013.85
Tata Technologies0.88%12500012.58
Afcons Infrastructure0.22%668383.10

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank500000.0425000.073.77
PB Fintech386034.0322617.054.89
Reliance Industries550000.0400000.053.29
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation1100000.0925000.035.24
Colgate Palmolive India120000.0100000.030.63
Oil India625000.0575000.027.13
KPIT Technologies270000.0190000.026.48
Sona Blw Precision Forgings497000.0375000.025.72
FSN E-Commerce Ventures1401598.01350799.024.54
Escorts Kubota70000.055000.020.60
Interglobe Aviation55000.040000.016.21
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals130000.0120000.016.14
Siemens30000.020000.013.96

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Larsen & Toubro105000.065000.023.55
Tata Motors250000.0175000.014.60
Hatsun Agro Product110000.041760.04.55
K P R Mill200000.040000.03.74

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

