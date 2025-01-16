Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Chawla,Sandeep Jain, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2790.73 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Chawla,Sandeep Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from an actively managed portfolio of equity & equity related instruments. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund returned -5.52%, showing a negative delta of -4.01% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.35% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -1.33% -6.43% 5.10% 1 Year 22.01% 9.51% 12.50% 3 Years 56.41% 37.58% 18.83% 5 Years 185.42% 114.76% 70.66%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 10.28% Electronic Instr. & Controls 8.6% Software & Programming 7.73% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.58% Investment Services 4.73% Computer Services 4.29% Electric Utilities 3.4% Consumer Financial Services 3.3% Personal & Household Prods. 3.22% Chemical Manufacturing 2.97% Oil & Gas Operations 2.94% Construction Services 2.84% Food Processing 2.62% Healthcare Facilities 2.55% Retail (Apparel) 2.34% Audio & Video Equipment 2.0% Recreational Products 1.98% Business Services 1.9% Communications Services 1.77% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.77% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.68% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.62% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.57% Auto & Truck Parts 1.54% Metal Mining 1.41% Water Transportation 1.23% Construction - Raw Materials 1.15% Iron & Steel 1.15% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.07%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.63, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.07, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 8.54% for one year, 13.52% for three years, and 17.98% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) CRISIL 1.90% 95000 52.02 Cochin Shipyard 1.23% 225000 33.69 Max Healthcare Institute 1.11% 300000 30.53

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: