Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Chawla,Sandeep Jain, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2790.73 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Chawla,Sandeep Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from an actively managed portfolio of equity & equity related instruments. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund returned -5.52%, showing a negative delta of -4.01% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.35% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-1.33%
|-6.43%
|5.10%
|1 Year
|22.01%
|9.51%
|12.50%
|3 Years
|56.41%
|37.58%
|18.83%
|5 Years
|185.42%
|114.76%
|70.66%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ICICI Bank
|3.77%
|HDFC Bank
|3.17%
|Mrs Bectors Food Specialities
|2.62%
|Reliance Industries
|2.55%
|PB Fintech
|2.48%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|10.28%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|8.6%
|Software & Programming
|7.73%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|5.58%
|Investment Services
|4.73%
|Computer Services
|4.29%
|Electric Utilities
|3.4%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.3%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|3.22%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|2.97%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|2.94%
|Construction Services
|2.84%
|Food Processing
|2.62%
|Healthcare Facilities
|2.55%
|Retail (Apparel)
|2.34%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|2.0%
|Recreational Products
|1.98%
|Business Services
|1.9%
|Communications Services
|1.77%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|1.77%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|1.68%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|1.62%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|1.57%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|1.54%
|Metal Mining
|1.41%
|Water Transportation
|1.23%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.15%
|Iron & Steel
|1.15%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.07%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.63, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.07, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 8.54% for one year, 13.52% for three years, and 17.98% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|CRISIL
|1.90%
|95000
|52.02
|Cochin Shipyard
|1.23%
|225000
|33.69
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1.11%
|300000
|30.53
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|PB Fintech
|475000.0
|400000.0
|68.05
|Firstsource Solutions
|2100000.0
|1800000.0
|61.24
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|44000.0
|39000.0
|54.85
|KEI Industries
|142417.0
|122417.0
|49.61
|Power Finance Corp
|1100000.0
|900000.0
|40.95
|Angel Broking
|147500.0
|132500.0
|40.44
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Zomato
|2723000.0
|2323000.0
|56.16
|Max Financial Services
|450000.0
|345000.0
|44.27
|Larsen & Toubro
|143897.0
|118897.0
|43.07
|Tata Consultancy Services
|113185.0
|83185.0
|33.02
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|199509.0
|159209.0
|31.23
|Tata Technologies
|375000.0
|300000.0
|30.19
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|450000.0
|275000.0
|10.48
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
