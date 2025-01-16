Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjay Chawla,Sandeep Jain, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2790.73 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjay Chawla,Sandeep Jain, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation from an actively managed portfolio of equity & equity related instruments. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund returned -5.52%, showing a negative delta of -4.01% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.35% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -1.33% -6.43% 5.10%
1 Year 22.01% 9.51% 12.50%
3 Years 56.41% 37.58% 18.83%
5 Years 185.42% 114.76% 70.66%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank3.77%
HDFC Bank3.17%
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities2.62%
Reliance Industries2.55%
PB Fintech2.48%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks10.28%
Electronic Instr. & Controls8.6%
Software & Programming7.73%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.58%
Investment Services4.73%
Computer Services4.29%
Electric Utilities3.4%
Consumer Financial Services3.3%
Personal & Household Prods.3.22%
Chemical Manufacturing2.97%
Oil & Gas Operations2.94%
Construction Services2.84%
Food Processing2.62%
Healthcare Facilities2.55%
Retail (Apparel)2.34%
Audio & Video Equipment2.0%
Recreational Products1.98%
Business Services1.9%
Communications Services1.77%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.77%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.68%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.62%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.57%
Auto & Truck Parts1.54%
Metal Mining1.41%
Water Transportation1.23%
Construction - Raw Materials1.15%
Iron & Steel1.15%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.07%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.63, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.07, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 8.54% for one year, 13.52% for three years, and 17.98% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
CRISIL1.90%9500052.02
Cochin Shipyard1.23%22500033.69
Max Healthcare Institute1.11%30000030.53

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
PB Fintech475000.0400000.068.05
Firstsource Solutions2100000.01800000.061.24
Dixon Technologies (India)44000.039000.054.85
KEI Industries142417.0122417.049.61
Power Finance Corp1100000.0900000.040.95
Angel Broking147500.0132500.040.44

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zomato2723000.02323000.056.16
Max Financial Services450000.0345000.044.27
Larsen & Toubro143897.0118897.043.07
Tata Consultancy Services113185.083185.033.02
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals199509.0159209.031.23
Tata Technologies375000.0300000.030.19
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation450000.0275000.010.48

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

