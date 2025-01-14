Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1439.93 crore. Under the guidance of Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund returned -6.43%, showing a positive delta of 1.25% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.27% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.45% -9.49% 5.04% 1 Year 18.04% 10.44% 7.60% 3 Years 0.00% 44.76% -44.76% 5 Years 0.00% 179.65% -179.65%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Electronic Instr. & Controls 10.38% Misc. Capital Goods 6.87% Investment Services 6.09% Construction Services 4.89% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.79% Food Processing 4.56% Natural Gas Utilities 4.01% Regional Banks 3.54% Chemical Manufacturing 3.41% Business Services 3.36% Consumer Financial Services 3.35% Auto & Truck Parts 3.15% Appliance & Tool 2.85% Personal & Household Prods. 2.5% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.91% Electric Utilities 1.76% Paper & Paper Products 1.72% Oil & Gas Operations 1.69% Metal Mining 1.68% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.65% Computer Services 1.45% Software & Programming 1.12% Construction - Raw Materials 0.9% Restaurants 0.86% Hotels & Motels 0.68% Motion Pictures 0.53%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.17, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.35% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Sagility India 1.36% 5275000 19.53 Lemon Tree Hotels 0.68% 750000 9.80

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) ICRA 35200.0 32600.0 22.33 Emami 240000.0 220000.0 15.05 Gujarat State Petronet 440000.0 420000.0 14.88 SKF India 22500.0 20000.0 10.02

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: