Business News/ Markets / Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1439.93 crore. Under the guidance of Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund returned -6.43%, showing a positive delta of 1.25% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.27% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.45% -9.49% 5.04%
1 Year 18.04% 10.44% 7.60%
3 Years 0.00% 44.76% -44.76%
5 Years 0.00% 179.65% -179.65%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Kfin Technologies3.64%
Ge Vernova T&d India3.40%
Mahanagar Gas2.98%
Hitachi Energy India2.72%
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities2.71%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Electronic Instr. & Controls10.38%
Misc. Capital Goods6.87%
Investment Services6.09%
Construction Services4.89%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.79%
Food Processing4.56%
Natural Gas Utilities4.01%
Regional Banks3.54%
Chemical Manufacturing3.41%
Business Services3.36%
Consumer Financial Services3.35%
Auto & Truck Parts3.15%
Appliance & Tool2.85%
Personal & Household Prods.2.5%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.91%
Electric Utilities1.76%
Paper & Paper Products1.72%
Oil & Gas Operations1.69%
Metal Mining1.68%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.65%
Computer Services1.45%
Software & Programming1.12%
Construction - Raw Materials0.9%
Restaurants0.86%
Hotels & Motels0.68%
Motion Pictures0.53%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.17, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.35% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Sagility India1.36%527500019.53
Lemon Tree Hotels0.68%7500009.80

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
ICRA35200.032600.022.33
Emami240000.0220000.015.05
Gujarat State Petronet440000.0420000.014.88
SKF India22500.020000.010.02

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Hitachi Energy India38000.032736.039.22
KEC International300000.0280000.029.53
Tata Technologies270000.0215000.020.18
Balrampur Chini Mills350000.0270000.015.80
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals90000.083991.014.58
IDFC First Bank2875000.01000000.06.41

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

