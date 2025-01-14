Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1439.93 crore. Under the guidance of Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objectives of the Scheme will be realized. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund returned -6.43%, showing a positive delta of 1.25% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.27% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-4.45%
|-9.49%
|5.04%
|1 Year
|18.04%
|10.44%
|7.60%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|44.76%
|-44.76%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|179.65%
|-179.65%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Kfin Technologies
|3.64%
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|3.40%
|Mahanagar Gas
|2.98%
|Hitachi Energy India
|2.72%
|Mrs Bectors Food Specialities
|2.71%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|10.38%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|6.87%
|Investment Services
|6.09%
|Construction Services
|4.89%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.79%
|Food Processing
|4.56%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|4.01%
|Regional Banks
|3.54%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|3.41%
|Business Services
|3.36%
|Consumer Financial Services
|3.35%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|3.15%
|Appliance & Tool
|2.85%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.5%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.91%
|Electric Utilities
|1.76%
|Paper & Paper Products
|1.72%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|1.69%
|Metal Mining
|1.68%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|1.65%
|Computer Services
|1.45%
|Software & Programming
|1.12%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.9%
|Restaurants
|0.86%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.68%
|Motion Pictures
|0.53%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.17, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.35% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Sagility India
|1.36%
|5275000
|19.53
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|0.68%
|750000
|9.80
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|ICRA
|35200.0
|32600.0
|22.33
|Emami
|240000.0
|220000.0
|15.05
|Gujarat State Petronet
|440000.0
|420000.0
|14.88
|SKF India
|22500.0
|20000.0
|10.02
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Hitachi Energy India
|38000.0
|32736.0
|39.22
|KEC International
|300000.0
|280000.0
|29.53
|Tata Technologies
|270000.0
|215000.0
|20.18
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|350000.0
|270000.0
|15.80
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|90000.0
|83991.0
|14.58
|IDFC First Bank
|2875000.0
|1000000.0
|6.41
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.