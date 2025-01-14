Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, remains a prominent player in the Value. Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1499.83 crore. Under the guidance of Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related instruments by following a value investment strategy. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund returned -4.02%, showing a negative delta of -0.37% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.03% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -8.18% -7.26% -0.92% 1 Year 12.60% 8.25% 4.35% 3 Years 0.00% 36.84% -36.84% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.39% Biotechnology & Drugs 9.82% Software & Programming 9.73% Electric Utilities 8.17% Oil & Gas Operations 8.08% Consumer Financial Services 5.92% Construction Services 4.36% Misc. Capital Goods 3.36% Natural Gas Utilities 3.25% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.05% Insurance (Life) 2.73% Coal 2.64% Tobacco 2.23% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.89% Aerospace & Defense 1.75% Oil & Gas - Integrated 1.75% Metal Mining 1.61% Appliance & Tool 1.5% Auto & Truck Parts 1.36% Personal & Household Prods. 1.17% Computer Services 0.6%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.74, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.55% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Tata Technologies 285000.0 220000.0 20.65