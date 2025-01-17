Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, remains a prominent player in the Value. Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1499.83 crore. Under the guidance of Shiv Chanani,Himanshu Singh, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related instruments by following a value investment strategy. This detailed review of Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Performance Analysis:

Over the past week, Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund returned -2.69%, showing a negative delta of -1.77% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.16% against the NIFTY 500’s -6.48%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -10.56% -6.94% -3.62%
1 Year 8.94% 10.83% -1.89%
3 Years 0.00% 36.86% -36.86%
5 Years 0.00% 113.45% -113.45%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.35%
Infosys6.17%
ICICI Bank5.84%
Reliance Industries4.20%
NTPC3.92%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.76%
Software & Programming9.99%
Biotechnology & Drugs9.78%
Oil & Gas Operations8.68%
Electric Utilities7.78%
Construction Services4.39%
Misc. Capital Goods3.62%
Consumer Financial Services3.58%
Natural Gas Utilities3.57%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.04%
Insurance (Life)2.65%
Coal2.52%
Tobacco2.34%
Metal Mining1.87%
Oil & Gas - Integrated1.82%
Aerospace & Defense1.72%
Appliance & Tool1.5%
Auto & Truck Parts1.32%
Personal & Household Prods.1.13%
Computer Services1.04%
Construction - Raw Materials1.03%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.02%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.74, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.55% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Ultratech Cement1.03%1300014.86
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals0.67%6500009.65
NMDC0.41%9000005.94

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Wipro690000.0500000.015.10

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Divis Laboratories65000.050000.030.50
Exide Industries500000.0400000.016.67
Tata Motors360000.0200000.014.81

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

