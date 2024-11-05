Hello User
Bata India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.52%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Bata India opened at 1296.15 and closed at 1329.90. The stock reached a high of 1353.40 and a low of 1296.15 during the session. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Bata India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Bata India shares are trading at price 1329.9, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78352.52, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 1353.4 and a low of 1296.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51362.40
101378.33
201395.89
501418.27
1001459.88
3001432.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1356.73, 1374.87, & 1387.73, whereas it has key support levels at 1325.73, 1312.87, & 1294.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was 673.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.28% with a target price of 1440.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.84% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.38% in june to 12.84% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

Bata India share price down -0.52% today to trade at 1329.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Relaxo Footwears, Campus Activewear, Liberty Shoes, Sree Leathers are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.55% each respectively.

