Bata India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bata India share price are up by 0.97%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Bata India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Bata India shares are trading at price ₹1369.15, 0.97% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80206.68, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1369.9 and a low of ₹1352.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1362.40 10 1378.33 20 1395.89 50 1418.27 100 1459.88 300 1431.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1376.38, ₹1397.77, & ₹1435.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1316.83, ₹1278.67, & ₹1257.28.

Bata India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was 27.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.14 & P/B is at 11.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.17% with a target price of ₹1440.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.84% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.38% in june to 12.84% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.