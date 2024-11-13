Bata India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.4%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Bata India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bata India opened at ₹ 1349.95 and closed at ₹ 1329. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1349.95 and a low of ₹ 1323.15 during the day. This indicates a decrease in price from the opening to the closing, reflecting a decline in market performance.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1344.91 10 1353.66 20 1384.71 50 1408.30 100 1453.60 300 1426.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1349.98, ₹1363.22, & ₹1375.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1324.28, ₹1311.82, & ₹1298.58.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 49.36 & P/B is at 11.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.34% with a target price of ₹1400.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.84% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.38% in june to 12.84% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.