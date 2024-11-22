Bata India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bata India share price are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Bata India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bata India opened at ₹ 1283.8 and closed at ₹ 1289.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1289.8 and a low of ₹ 1277.55 during the day. Overall, the stock saw a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bata India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:04 today, Bata India shares are trading at price ₹1289.8, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77881.98, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1289.8 and a low of ₹1277.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1306.55 10 1325.17 20 1347.00 50 1391.30 100 1444.84 300 1419.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1289.92, ₹1297.83, & ₹1305.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1274.82, ₹1267.63, & ₹1259.72.

Bata India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was -67.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.39 & P/B is at 11.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.62% with a target price of ₹1401.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.16% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 14.06% in june to 14.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.