Bata India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bata India share price are up by 3.17%, Nifty up by 0%

Bata India Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bata India opened at ₹ 1328.2 and closed at ₹ 1364.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1375.4 and a low of ₹ 1322.5 during the day. Overall, the stock showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1292.97 10 1312.39 20 1336.87 50 1386.30 100 1441.66 300 1418.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1333.42, ₹1342.68, & ₹1355.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1311.47, ₹1298.78, & ₹1289.52.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was 174.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 48.86 & P/B is at 11.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.71% with a target price of ₹1401.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.16% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 14.06% in june to 14.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.