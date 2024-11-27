Bata India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.18%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Bata India Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bata India's stock opened at ₹ 1370 and closed at ₹ 1363.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1373 and a low of ₹ 1358.05 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1292.97 10 1312.39 20 1336.87 50 1386.30 100 1441.66 300 1418.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1401.77, ₹1438.68, & ₹1478.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1325.17, ₹1285.48, & ₹1248.57.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was 174.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.51 & P/B is at 11.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.76% with a target price of ₹1401.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.16% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 14.06% in june to 14.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.