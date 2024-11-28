Bata India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.07%, Nifty down by -0.82%

Bata India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:06 today, Bata India shares are trading at price ₹1368.6, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79613.38, down by -0.77%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1383.25 and a low of ₹1364.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1295.82 10 1310.67 20 1333.70 50 1384.14 100 1440.46 300 1417.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1380.22, ₹1389.43, & ₹1400.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1360.02, ₹1349.03, & ₹1339.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was -38.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.67 & P/B is at 11.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.37% with a target price of ₹1401.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.16% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 14.06% in june to 14.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.