Business News/ Markets / Bata India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.07%, Nifty down by -0.82%

Bata India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bata India share price are down by -0.07%, Nifty down by -0.82%

Bata India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bata India's stock opened at 1364.35 and closed at 1368.60. The stock reached a high of 1383.25 and a low of 1364.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Bata India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:06 today, Bata India shares are trading at price 1368.6, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79613.38, down by -0.77%. The stock has hit a high of 1383.25 and a low of 1364.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51295.82
101310.67
201333.70
501384.14
1001440.46
3001417.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1380.22, 1389.43, & 1400.42, whereas it has key support levels at 1360.02, 1349.03, & 1339.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was -38.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.67 & P/B is at 11.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.37% with a target price of 1401.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.16% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 14.06% in june to 14.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.

Bata India share price down -0.07% today to trade at 1368.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Liberty Shoes, Sree Leathers are falling today, but its peers Relaxo Footwears, Campus Activewear are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.82% & -0.77% each respectively.

