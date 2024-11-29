Bata India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bata India share price are up by 1.56%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Bata India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:29 today, Bata India shares are trading at price ₹1382.9, 1.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79823.67, up by 0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1382.9 and a low of ₹1357.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1311.24 10 1313.76 20 1333.71 50 1383.11 100 1438.98 300 1416.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1379.63, ₹1396.37, & ₹1408.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1350.58, ₹1338.27, & ₹1321.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bata India was -49.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.71% & ROA of 7.93% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.37 & P/B is at 11.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.31% with a target price of ₹1401.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 14.16% MF holding, & 8.81% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 14.06% in june to 14.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.63% in june to 8.81% in the september quarter.