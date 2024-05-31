Beacon Trusteeship IPO allotment date today: Beacon Trusteeship IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, May 31). The investors who applied for Beacon Trusteeship IPO can check the Beacon Trusteeship IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Beacon Trusteeship IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 28, and closed on Thursday, May 30. Beacon Trusteeship IPO subscription status was 465.20 times on the final day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

Investors can check the allocation basis to see if they have received shares and, if so, how many. An additional component of the IPO allocation status is the quantity of shares allotted. The corporation will handle refunds for applicants who did not receive shares. The shares will be transferred into the designated recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Monday, June 3 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Beacon Trusteeship IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

If you have applied for the Beacon Trusteeship IPO, you can do a Beacon Trusteeship IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Beacon Trusteeship IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

You will be able to view the status by clicking five links after clicking the previously stated link.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided URLs, then select Beacon Trusteeship IPO from the drop-down box in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3:

Choose the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN to view the status.

Step 4:

- Enter the captcha code after the application number if you choose that option. Press "Submit."

- In the event that you choose Demat Account, enter the captcha code together with your account information. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha and PAN number to utilise the third option, PAN. Click "Submit."

Beacon IPO details

The Beacon Trusteeship IPO, valued at about ₹32.52 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of 3,872,000 equity shares at face value of ₹10, and a 1,548,000 equity shares as offer-for-sale component. Beacon Trusteeship IPO raised ₹9.25 crore from anchor investors, as per chittorgarh.com.

The company's promoters are Pratapsingh Indrajitsingh Nathani and Prasana Analytics Private Limited.

The following goals will be achieved with the proceeds from the fresh issue: expanding the company's technological infrastructure; acquiring Beacon RTA Services Private Limited and converting it into a fully owned subsidiary to begin providing registrar and share transfer agent services; buying new office space; and general corporate purposes.

The Beacon Trusteeship IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Spread X Securities is the Beacon Trusteeship IPO market maker.

Beacon Trusteeship IPO GMP today

Beacon IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +90. This indicates Beacon Trusteeship share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Beacon Trusteeship share price was indicated at ₹150 apiece, which is 150% higher than the IPO price of ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

